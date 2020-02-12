Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Alan Green's anger as BBC shows him the door after 45 years

Alan Green's anger as BBC shows him the door after 45 years

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Alan Green's anger as BBC shows him the door after 45 yearsOne of the best known voices in sports broadcasting is leaving the BBC after 45 years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Uighurs detained for beards, veils and internet browsing [Video]Uighurs detained for beards, veils and internet browsing

CHINA — A leaked document that details the lives of thousands of Muslims currently detained in so-called 're-education' camps across China is just another example of how Beijing is punishing Uighurs..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 03:29Published

Jewish woman turned 101 and revealed she once lived next door to HITLER [Video]Jewish woman turned 101 and revealed she once lived next door to HITLER

A Jewish woman living in Britain has turned 101 and revealed she once lived next door to Adolf HITLER - and even saw a coffin being taken from his flat.Alice Frank Stock spent years living in the same..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.