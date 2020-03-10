Global  

HIV patient Adam Castillejo who was second in world to be cleared reveals identity

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
HIV patient Adam Castillejo who was second in world to be cleared reveals identityAdam Castillejo, 40, achieved "sustained remission" from HIV after being treated at Hammersmith Hospital.
