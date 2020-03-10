Global  

Latest coronavirus live updates as fifth person dies and new cases expected

Cambridge News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Latest coronavirus live updates as fifth person dies and new cases expectedPrime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the country over his plans on how to tackle the spread of COVID-19.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest: Japan reports biggest one-day spike

Japan has confirmed 59 new cases of COVID-19, the country's largest daily figure since the outbreak began. Meanwhile, Australia extended its travel ban for...
Deutsche Welle

Coronavirus updates for Gloucestershire and UK as fifth person dies and Boris Johnson warns of 'significant challenges'

Coronavirus updates for Gloucestershire and UK as fifth person dies and Boris Johnson warns of 'significant challenges'Prime Minister urges people to work together as latest figures show number of cases in Gloucestershire remains at three, the Cheltenham Festival starts today,...
Gloucester Citizen

Tweets about this

MontcoCourtNews

Carl Hessler Jr. RT @CBSEveningNews: “Physicians and nurses and health care professionals are human too,” & as they treat patients on the front lines of the… 3 seconds ago

apbizzi

Of course my horse RT @annafifield: For the first time since the outbreak began, China reports ZERO new local coronavirus infections. All 34 infections diagno… 24 seconds ago

numitoali

Numito Ali RT @SriLankaTweet: #CoronaVirus #SriLanka❗ 😷43 tested positive 😷204 under observation 😷2200 at Quarantine centers 😷Special holidays till Ma… 47 seconds ago

Frandvember

Bul RT @CBSNews: President Trump is asked why he keeps calling coronavirus "Chinese virus," even after documented bias incidents against Chines… 58 seconds ago

steelyweather

Aja RT @NBCNews: Coronavirus latest: https://t.co/wRv5ZkxN4j • 200,000+ cases globally, 8,000+ deaths • US and European nations continue to… 1 minute ago

ChrisFloraI

Thotimus Prime RT @CBSNews: "Perhaps that's the story of life” Pres. Trump’s answer when asked why professional athletes are getting tested quickly for t… 2 minutes ago

lammertdoddema

Lammert Doddema Coronavirus live updates: China reports 34 new cases but none in epicenter Hubei https://t.co/BlN07Pq1K8 https://t.co/f9HamMNNsg 2 minutes ago

BuzzFeedster

Buzz Feedster Coronavirus updates: Senate passes aid bill as U.S. deaths top 130 https://t.co/j5NwAkgWvU https://t.co/NoVNiS9Cua 2 minutes ago

