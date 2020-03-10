Latest coronavirus live updates as fifth person dies and new cases expected

Carl Hessler Jr. RT @CBSEveningNews: “Physicians and nurses and health care professionals are human too,” & as they treat patients on the front lines of the… 3 seconds ago

Of course my horse RT @annafifield: For the first time since the outbreak began, China reports ZERO new local coronavirus infections. All 34 infections diagno… 24 seconds ago

Numito Ali RT @SriLankaTweet: #CoronaVirus #SriLanka❗ 😷43 tested positive 😷204 under observation 😷2200 at Quarantine centers 😷Special holidays till Ma… 47 seconds ago

Bul RT @CBSNews: President Trump is asked why he keeps calling coronavirus "Chinese virus," even after documented bias incidents against Chines… 58 seconds ago

Aja RT @NBCNews: Coronavirus latest: https://t.co/wRv5ZkxN4j • 200,000+ cases globally, 8,000+ deaths • US and European nations continue to… 1 minute ago

Thotimus Prime RT @CBSNews: "Perhaps that's the story of life” Pres. Trump’s answer when asked why professional athletes are getting tested quickly for t… 2 minutes ago

Lammert Doddema Coronavirus live updates: China reports 34 new cases but none in epicenter Hubei https://t.co/BlN07Pq1K8 https://t.co/f9HamMNNsg 2 minutes ago