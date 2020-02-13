Global  

Virgin Atlantic flying ‘almost empty’ planes as coronavirus hits demand

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Virgin Atlantic has admitted flying planes that are “almost empty” in order to keep take-off and landing slots despite demand plummeting due to the coronavirus.
