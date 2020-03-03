John Boyega signs Netflix deal to develop ‘films focused on African stories’

In "First Cow," Kelly Reichardt trains her perceptive eye on the Pacific Northwest evoking an authentically hardscrabble early nineteenth-century way of life. A taciturn loner and skilled cook (John..

John Magaro Went Through A Bootcamp With Orion Lee To Prepare For "First Cow" John Magaro talks about completing bootcamp to learn wilderness skills in order to get to know his "First Cow" co-star Orion Lee and prepare for his role in the film.BUILD is a live interview series.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 02:49Published 1 week ago