John Boyega signs Netflix deal to develop ‘films focused on African stories’

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Star Wars actor John Boyega has signed a deal with Netflix to develop film projects focused on West and East Africa.
News video: John Boyega teams up with Netflix for African film project

John Boyega teams up with Netflix for African film project 01:08

 John Boyega has teamed up with Netflix to develop films centred on Africa through his UpperRoom Productions company.

Netflix signs John Boyega's production studio to expand African content

Netflix is continuing its push to get more African content on its platform by partnering with Star Wars actor John Boyega and his company UpperRoom Productions....
