British Airways cancels all flights to and from Italy

Wales Online Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
British Airways cancels all flights to and from ItalyOn Monday evening, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said the safety of Britons was the “number one priority” as it amended its travel advice
News video: UK tourist documents what it's like in Rome during nationwide coronavirus lockdown

UK tourist documents what it's like in Rome during nationwide coronavirus lockdown 01:11

 Few tourists ventured to the world-famous Colosseum during Italy's nationwide lockdown after coronavirus spread exponentially. Filmed on Tuesday (March 10) footage shows how the surrounding areas and cafes are still populated with people, despite government advice. Natasha Pearson from...

British Airways run near-empty flight from London to Berlin [Video]British Airways run near-empty flight from London to Berlin

British Airways has flown an almost empty flight from London to Berlin on Tuesday (March 10) at 10:20 a.m. Footage shows rows of empty seats on the "ghost plane." Alex, the filmer, told..

A Boeing 747 broke speed records during New York to London flight [Video]A Boeing 747 broke speed records during New York to London flight

LONDON — A British Airways Boeing 747-400 set the record for the fastest ever subsonic flight across the Atlantic on Sunday. Flightradar24.com reports that BA112 flew consistently at Mach..

British Airways cancels all flights in and out of Italy

British Airways has cancelled all flights to and from Italy after the country announced a national lockdown until April, to handle the rapid spread of COVID-19.
CTV News

Coronavirus travel advice: The latest travel bans, border closures and restrictions

Coronavirus travel advice: The latest travel bans, border closures and restrictionsCoronavirus outbreaks have forced airlines including British Airways and Ryanair to cancel flights - here's the full list of cancellations so far
Dover Express


