PC Harper murder trial: Officer 'dragged behind car for more than a mile'

BBC Local News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Berkshire -- Brian Altman QC said PC Andrew Harper got caught in a strap trailing behind a car before his death.
PC Andrew Harper was dragged behind car for more than a mile in 'completely senseless killing', court hears

Officer was killed while responding to a call about a stolen quad bike, Old Bailey told
Independent

Pc Andrew Harper killed in ‘truly shocking circumstances’, court told

Police officer Andrew Harper was dragged for more than a mile along a road and killed in “truly shocking circumstances”, a court has heard.
Belfast Telegraph


