Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > John Beaton named Rangers vs Celtic referee for Ibrox showdown

John Beaton named Rangers vs Celtic referee for Ibrox showdown

Daily Record Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
John Beaton named Rangers vs Celtic referee for Ibrox showdownThe whistler is back in charge of the derby for the first time since December 2018.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Joker___87

AJ RT @Record_Sport: John Beaton named Rangers vs Celtic referee for Ibrox showdown https://t.co/npj7yHpiQO https://t.co/GKzTXAi51H 19 minutes ago

sportsnews_2020

Football news 247 John Beaton named Rangers vs Celtic referee for Ibrox showdown https://t.co/w8KwPShe72 https://t.co/jvaF4DIUpL 33 minutes ago

STVSport

STV Sport John Beaton will be the man in the middle when Rangers host Celtic on Sunday. https://t.co/C8w3MGxPSY 42 minutes ago

CelticFNH

Celtic News Hound John Beaton named Rangers vs Celtic referee for Ibrox showdown #Celtic #Celticfc #Bhoys #FNH https://t.co/0h9UztpkMC 44 minutes ago

rangersfcnewsn1

Rangers FC News John Beaton named Rangers vs Celtic referee for Ibrox showdown https://t.co/yolc0iXK8r https://t.co/rAegchirio 58 minutes ago

aileenfeaks

helen feaks RT @BhoysNews1888: John Beaton named Rangers vs Celtic referee for Ibrox showdown - https://t.co/rP0G9oahr2 #CelticFC #COYBIG #bhoys https:… 1 hour ago

BhoysNews1888

CelticFC News John Beaton named Rangers vs Celtic referee for Ibrox showdown - https://t.co/rP0G9oahr2 #CelticFC #COYBIG #bhoys https://t.co/Lj5To0ezcL 1 hour ago

Glasgow_Watch

Glasgow Watch RT @DR_Rangers: John Beaton named Rangers vs Celtic referee for Ibrox showdown https://t.co/1htSXq4yuB https://t.co/pGc2SY6Ui8 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.