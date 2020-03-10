Chancellor preparing to boost post-Brexit exports with £5bn Budget fund

The Chancellor is preparing to boost post-Brexit exports for UK businesses by making £5 billion of loans available in his forthcoming Budget.

You Might Like

Tweets about this BREXIT BRITAIN Supporting BREXIT 🇬🇧 Back Boris! RT @GlobalVision_UK: The Chancellor is preparing to boost post-Brexit exports for UK businesses by making £5 billion of loans available in… 1 week ago Global Vision The Chancellor is preparing to boost post-Brexit exports for UK businesses by making £5 billion of loans available… https://t.co/zJz0MStc1x 1 week ago Terence Lowe RT @GetBritainOut: Chancellor set to give £5bn fund to the UK Export Finance. This enables overseas buyers of UK goods to get credit loans… 1 week ago Get Britain Out Chancellor set to give £5bn fund to the UK Export Finance. This enables overseas buyers of UK goods to get credit… https://t.co/kYMbqiVpHP 1 week ago