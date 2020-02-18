Global  

Maura Higgins cancels Ann Summers launch 'out of respect' for Caroline Flack's funeral

Daily Record Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Maura Higgins cancels Ann Summers launch 'out of respect' for Caroline Flack's funeralCaroline Flack's funeral takes place today and celebrities are showing respect, with Stacey Solomon announcing earlier she'd be taking a 24-hour break from Instagram.
