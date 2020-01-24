Chinese Ambassador to UK Liu Xiaoming visits Scunthorpe to mark Jingye takeover of British Steel

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Chinese Ambassador to the UK spoke in Scunthorpe of how the Jingye deal with British Steel will provide a new starting point between China and UK's cooperations.


