Cheltenham Festival: Epatante dominates to win Champion Hurdle

BBC Local News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Gloucestershire -- The 2-1 favourite Epatante wins the Champion Hurdle for jockey Barry Geraghty, trainer Nicky Henderson and owner JP McManus.
Girl power as Epatante makes Champion Hurdle history for Henderson at Cheltenham Festival

Girl power as Epatante makes Champion Hurdle history for Henderson at Cheltenham FestivalHe'd seen Shiskin claim the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle but the icing on the cake for Day One for Nicky Henderson was the unprecedented eighth Unibet Champion...
Stroud Life Also reported by •Daily Star•Independent

