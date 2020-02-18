Global  

Canada finally introduces legislation to ban traumatising conversion therapy, putting the UK to shame

PinkNews Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Canada has introduced legislation to criminalise the traumatising and pseudoscientific practice of conversion therapy. After the 2019 federal election, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau made a nationwide ban on conversion therapy a “top priority” for his new government. In a letter to the country’s justice...
