Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Adair Turner, Baron Turner of Ecchinswell > £1 trillion cost to reach net zero carbon is 'piece of propaganda of little value' says UK's first climate chief

£1 trillion cost to reach net zero carbon is 'piece of propaganda of little value' says UK's first climate chief

Independent Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Adair Turner says the claim, previously publicised by ex-chancellor Philip Hammond, was not 'helpful'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Baby gophers adorably squabble over yummy apple slices

Baby gophers adorably squabble over yummy apple slices 01:05

 Gophers are adorable creatures with lovable faces. Their babies are even more adorable, looking more likes stuffed toys than wild animals. These are actually groundhogs, a close relative of the gopher, but in many places the two names are used interchangeably. These two are part of a litter of four...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Greta Thunberg calls new EU climate law 'surrender' [Video]Greta Thunberg calls new EU climate law 'surrender'

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said the new climate law put forward by the European Commission on Wednesday (March 4) to make the EU&apos;s 2050 net zero emissions target legally binding was..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

Fish Fries During Lent [Video]Fish Fries During Lent

If you take a step into a restaurant in this area on a Friday, more often than not, a fish fry will be on the menu. With lent now underway, people in the business say the demand for fish is now more..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Black Iron says strong interest in potential Shymanivske iron ore project investors

Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI) (OTCMKTS:BKIRF) said it is making good progress in its bid to secure an investment from steel mills and commodity traders to help fund...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

JMarshall_ECIU

Jonny Marshall RT @joncstone: £1 trillion cost to reach net zero carbon is 'piece of propaganda of little value' says UK's first climate chief – interesti… 1 minute ago

PoliDigitalUK

Politico Digital UK £1 trillion cost to reach net zero carbon is 'piece of propaganda of little value' says UK's first climate chief… https://t.co/gNx9NeuVrI 3 minutes ago

joncstone

Jon Stone £1 trillion cost to reach net zero carbon is 'piece of propaganda of little value' says UK's first climate chief –… https://t.co/h8ScMQfDiZ 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.