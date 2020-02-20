Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Jose Mourinho concedes Champions League bid looks forlorn

Jose Mourinho concedes Champions League bid looks forlorn

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says his side are up against it in their bid to get back into the Champions League next season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jose Mourinho: Bergwijn unlikely to play this season

Jose Mourinho: Bergwijn unlikely to play this season 01:23

 Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho does not expect Steven Bergwijn to play again this season as the club's injury crisis continues to escalate. The Dutch winger suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Burnley and head coach Mourinho believes the injury is bad enough to keep him out for...

Recent related videos from verified sources

We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho [Video]We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says his side have nothing to lose in their Champions League match against RB Leipzig

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:49Published

Mourinho praises his side despite 1-0 loss to Leipzig [Video]Mourinho praises his side despite 1-0 loss to Leipzig

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho reflects on the club's 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig. Tottenham suffered a 1-0 home defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie with RB Leipzig but Mourinho has faith his..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jose Mourinho says crashing out of the Champions League is good for Tottenham

Jose Mourinho says crashing out of the Champions League is good for TottenhamJose Mourinho's Tottenham side were humiliated by Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig in the Champions League
Daily Star

Tottenham deserve something special in Champions League bid – Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho believes “something special” is brewing as Tottenham try and keep their Champions League hopes alive.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Jose Mourinho concedes Champions League bid looks forlorn 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.