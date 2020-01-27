Surrey Live BREAKING | The M25 is closed near Heathrow Airport due to a crash. Traffic is already very heavy. Live updates: https://t.co/UCP3oF0CQd 6 days ago Fox County News Live: Heavy M1 traffic near Leicester after crash between car and a lorry https://t.co/IR7NexiCE1 #leics 6 days ago Cara Donnelly-Wilson @GerryLaHay Makes a gated community without the gates. Decreases likelihood of your children, elderly or disabled e… https://t.co/TYhXmWmfuE 6 days ago WTOP RT @WTOPtraffic: #Tysons: Outer Loop near VA-7/Leesburg Pike (#47)SINGLE LANE now gets by the Cleanup of a Tractor Trailer Fire. Heavy Duty… 1 week ago WTOP Traffic #Tysons: Outer Loop near VA-7/Leesburg Pike (#47)SINGLE LANE now gets by the Cleanup of a Tractor Trailer Fire. Hea… https://t.co/9CZvPZ0Wsf 1 week ago