Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Live: Heavy M1 traffic near Leicester after crash between car and a lorry

Live: Heavy M1 traffic near Leicester after crash between car and a lorry

Nottingham Post Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Live: Heavy M1 traffic near Leicester after crash between car and a lorryTwo lanes are closed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Swerving Driver Makes for Dangerous Roadway [Video]

Swerving Driver Makes for Dangerous Roadway

Occurred on February 22, 2019 / M25 Roadway, London, England Info from Licensor: "This was recorded at 8:30 in the morning. Surrey police were called before footage was shot as the car had already hit..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 03:23Published
Autopilot Incident in Slow Traffic [Video]

Autopilot Incident in Slow Traffic

Occurred on January 13, 2020 / Milpitas, California, USA Info from Licensor: "This happened on Jan 13 when driving on Autopilot in the Bay Area. As usual, I used autopilot for the heavy stop-and-go..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:36Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Live updates: M1 delays near Leicester Forest East after lorry and car crash

Live updates: M1 delays near Leicester Forest East after lorry and car crashOne lane has been closed
Leicester Mercury

You Might Like


Tweets about this

surreylive

Surrey Live BREAKING | The M25 is closed near Heathrow Airport due to a crash. Traffic is already very heavy. Live updates: https://t.co/UCP3oF0CQd 6 days ago

foxcountynews

Fox County News Live: Heavy M1 traffic near Leicester after crash between car and a lorry https://t.co/IR7NexiCE1 #leics 6 days ago

caraquilts

Cara Donnelly-Wilson @GerryLaHay Makes a gated community without the gates. Decreases likelihood of your children, elderly or disabled e… https://t.co/TYhXmWmfuE 6 days ago

WTOP

WTOP RT @WTOPtraffic: #Tysons: Outer Loop near VA-7/Leesburg Pike (#47)SINGLE LANE now gets by the Cleanup of a Tractor Trailer Fire. Heavy Duty… 1 week ago

WTOPtraffic

WTOP Traffic #Tysons: Outer Loop near VA-7/Leesburg Pike (#47)SINGLE LANE now gets by the Cleanup of a Tractor Trailer Fire. Hea… https://t.co/9CZvPZ0Wsf 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.