Budget 2020: Chancellor announces £500m boost for self-employed workers hit by coronavirus

Independent Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced £500m boost for self employed workers hit by coronavirus - but stopped short of meeting demands to extend statutory sick pay to all.
News video: Budget 2020 in numbers

 A £30 billion package to stimulate the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on his first budget.

Coronavirus: Government to help pay people's wages [Video]

Coronavirus: Government to help pay people's wages

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that “for the first time in our history” the Government will step in and help pay people’s wages through a coronavirus job retention scheme. The Chancellor said the..

McDonnell: Government needs to do more to support families [Video]

McDonnell: Government needs to do more to support families

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell says the government needs to do more to support individual workers and families amidst the coronavirus coronavirus. Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced..

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Chancellor announces £330 billion in government-backed loans to help businesses

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a package of £330 billion worth of government-backed loans to help business get through the coronavirus crisis.
Chancellor does not boost statutory sick pay in coronavirus package

The Chancellor has resisted widespread calls to increase statutory sick pay (SSP) to help support anyone who is sick or self-isolating during the coronavirus...
