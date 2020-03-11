Board games cafe plans to open in former Brighton theatre Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A Brighton board games cafe is planning to open in the former Emporium theatre on London Road. Dice Saloon, which currently has a home in New England Street, has applied for a change of use to mixed retail, leisure and assembly. The building, originally used as a Methodist church until 2006, was hom... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Pack of Cards 🛍 Board games cafe plans to open in former Brighton theatre https://t.co/j0QP1hIT9P #brighton #hove #sussex 4 days ago Sian Jasper RT @BrightonNewsJo: A Brighton board games cafe is planning to open in the former Emporium theatre on London Road https://t.co/1w3Q3BrDqB 1 week ago