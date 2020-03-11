Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Board games cafe plans to open in former Brighton theatre

Board games cafe plans to open in former Brighton theatre

Brighton and Hove News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
A Brighton board games cafe is planning to open in the former Emporium theatre on London Road. Dice Saloon, which currently has a home in New England Street, has applied for a change of use to mixed retail, leisure and assembly. The building, originally used as a Methodist church until 2006, was hom...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PackofCardsBN2

Pack of Cards 🛍 Board games cafe plans to open in former Brighton theatre https://t.co/j0QP1hIT9P #brighton #hove #sussex 4 days ago

SianJasper

Sian Jasper RT @BrightonNewsJo: A Brighton board games cafe is planning to open in the former Emporium theatre on London Road https://t.co/1w3Q3BrDqB 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.