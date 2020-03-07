Global  

Foreign Office latest travel advice for Brits with holidays to Italy booked amid coronavirus outbreak

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Foreign Office latest travel advice for Brits with holidays to Italy booked amid coronavirus outbreakForeign Office has updated its travel advice stressing that all airports in Italy are open and UK nationals should be able to depart without restriction.
News video: UK Foreign Office advises against travel to Spain as country declares state of emergency during coronavirus outbreak

UK Foreign Office advises against travel to Spain as country declares state of emergency during coronavirus outbreak 03:40

 The UK's Foreign Office advises nationals to avoid travelling to Spain as the country declares a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This Is What It Looks Like on the Streets of Rome Amidst the Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

This Is What It Looks Like on the Streets of Rome Amidst the Coronavirus Outbreak

The notoriously busy street lay barren after the government bans most activities around Italy’s capital. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

How the 30-Day Travel Ban on Europe Affects Your Trip [Video]

How the 30-Day Travel Ban on Europe Affects Your Trip

The US travel ban due to the coronavirus outbreak bans most travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Information about booking holidays abroad during the coronavirus outbreak

With some countries imposing travel restrictions and a range of conflicting advice across the globe, it's difficult to know what to do about travelling abroad...
UK Foreign Office updates Italy travel advice after coronavirus lockdown - 'anybody returning must self-isolate'

UK Foreign Office updates Italy travel advice after coronavirus lockdown - 'anybody returning must self-isolate'On Monday evening, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said the safety of Britons was the "number one priority" as it amended its travel advice.
