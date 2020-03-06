Google UK and Ireland staff urged to work from home amid coronavirus concerns

Irish Examiner Business Google Ireland UK staff urged to work from home amid coronavirus concerns https://t.co/UqJgiAvqDL 3 days ago seán mıstéal 🇮🇪 RT @rtenews: Google staff in Ireland are being urged to work from home where possible amid concerns over Covid-19 https://t.co/W2fz8h6EQw 4 days ago RTÉ News Google staff in Ireland are being urged to work from home where possible amid concerns over Covid-19 https://t.co/W2fz8h6EQw 4 days ago