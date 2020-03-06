Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Google UK and Ireland staff urged to work from home amid coronavirus concerns

Google UK and Ireland staff urged to work from home amid coronavirus concerns

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Google is recommending UK and Ireland employees work from home from Thursday in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the PA news agency understands.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Google Asks North American Staff To Work Remotely Due To Coronavirus

Google Asks North American Staff To Work Remotely Due To Coronavirus 00:56

 Apple, Facebook and other tech giants have also asked Bay Area and Seattle employees to work remotely due to coronavirus concerns.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Tells Its North American Staff to Stay Home to Prevent Coronavirus Spread [Video]

Google Tells Its North American Staff to Stay Home to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Google told its employees in North America to stay home until at least April 10 due to coronavirus fears. The tech giant is also establishing a "COVID-19 Fund" to pay temporary workers and vendors for..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:36Published
Google Asks 100,000 U.S. Employees To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Google Asks 100,000 U.S. Employees To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Google has requested all of its North American employees and contractors work from home due to the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook, Google ask San Francisco staff to work from home amid coronavirus

Social media giant Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday recommended their San Francisco Bay area employees to work from home to minimize the risk...
Reuters Also reported by •The WrapThe VergeReuters IndiaNewsySeattle TimesMacRumours.com9to5GoogleBusiness Insider

Telecommuting amid coronavirus: Best tech tools for you and the kids to work from home

If you are working from home amid coronavirus concerns, Kim Komando offers ideas for tech tools, including free Google and Microsoft services, for you
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Business Insider

Tweets about this

ExaminerBiz

Irish Examiner Business Google Ireland UK staff urged to work from home amid coronavirus concerns https://t.co/UqJgiAvqDL 3 days ago

GaelicRepublic

seán mıstéal 🇮🇪 RT @rtenews: Google staff in Ireland are being urged to work from home where possible amid concerns over Covid-19 https://t.co/W2fz8h6EQw 4 days ago

rtenews

RTÉ News Google staff in Ireland are being urged to work from home where possible amid concerns over Covid-19 https://t.co/W2fz8h6EQw 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.