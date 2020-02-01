Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Shapps to publish ‘action plan’ to boost safety on smart motorways

Shapps to publish ‘action plan’ to boost safety on smart motorways

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
An 18-point “action plan” to boost smart motorway safety will be launched by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Texas A&M University-Commerce Releases Campus Safety Improvement Plan In Wake Of Deadly Shooting [Video]

Texas A&M University-Commerce Releases Campus Safety Improvement Plan In Wake Of Deadly Shooting

The University plans to increase patrols, improve lighting and expand the hours of the campus shuttle services among other things.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:20Published
Tampa police to use Gasparilla safety plan for Knight Parade [Video]

Tampa police to use Gasparilla safety plan for Knight Parade

Tampa police spokesman Eddy Durkin recaps how well the agency's Gasparilla safety plan worked. He also looked ahead to ways to stay safe at the Knight Parade hosted by the Krewe of The Knights of Sant'..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Smart motorway ‘action plan’ to boost safety

An 18-point “action plan” to boost smart motorway safety has been launched by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC Local News

Government outlines measures to improve smart motorway safety

Thirty-eight people have been killed on Highway England's smart motorways in the last five years.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Local NewsTamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

worldsgonemad6

worldsgonemad RT @boblister_poole: Shapps to publish ‘action plan’ to boost safety on smart motorways. Don’t Build Anymore!| Bournemouth Echo https://t.c… 4 days ago

boblister_poole

Bob For A Full Brexit Shapps to publish ‘action plan’ to boost safety on smart motorways. Don’t Build Anymore!| Bournemouth Echo https://t.co/AzoEeRulu4 4 days ago

SprUnld

SuperUnleaded Shapps to publish ‘action plan’ to boost safety on smart motorways https://t.co/1uzPYoYf7r 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.