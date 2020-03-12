Global  

Are Scottish schools closing over coronavirus as Nicola Sturgeon addresses plans

Daily Record Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Are Scottish schools closing over coronavirus as Nicola Sturgeon addresses plansFirst Minister Nicola Sturgeon today said a decision to close schools yet has not been reached.
News video: Coronavirus will cause significant changes to day-to-day life, Sturgeon warns

Coronavirus will cause significant changes to day-to-day life, Sturgeon warns 01:11

 Nicola Sturgeon has warned of disruption to people’s day-to-day lives due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon announces school closures in Scotland by end of the week [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon announces school closures in Scotland by end of the week

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced schools in Scotland will close by the end of the week. The announcement came after Boris Johnson told the House of Commons during Prime Minister’s..

Nicola Sturgeon announces school closures in Scotland [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon announces school closures in Scotland

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that schools in Scotland will be closed from Friday and they may not be able to reopen before the summer holidays. Report by Etemadil. Like us..

Scotland says schools will close from Friday

Scotland will close its schools from Friday and people should not assume they will open again until the end of the summer term, Scottish First Minister Nicola...
Banks have big responsibility helping with coronavirus, Nicola Sturgeon says

Nicola Sturgeon has said banks have a “big responsibility” in the coronavirus response after being bailed out during the financial crash.
