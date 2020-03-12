Transport for Wales: First drop in rail journeys in 24 years Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Transport for Wales' overall number of passenger journeys fell in 2019, bucking the UK trend. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Waterfront Transport for Wales: First drop in rail journeys in 24 years https://t.co/4facFftKwr 3 days ago The Waterfront Transport for Wales: First drop in rail journeys in 24 years https://t.co/MLS4Kb0TO0 1 week ago Rail_Waterfront Transport for Wales: First drop in rail journeys in 24 years https://t.co/EUqKivBLWZ 1 week ago Nigel Winter RT @nigel_winter3: Transport for Wales: First drop in rail journeys in 24 years https://t.co/dsRt4FBhpw 1 week ago Nigel Winter Transport for Wales: First drop in rail journeys in 24 years https://t.co/dsRt4FBhpw 1 week ago Transport Knowledge RT @transportinfo1: Transport for Wales: First drop in rail journeys in 24 years https://t.co/SVJszLf3cT 1 week ago TransportInfo Transport for Wales: First drop in rail journeys in 24 years https://t.co/SVJszLf3cT 1 week ago