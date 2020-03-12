Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Transport for Wales: First drop in rail journeys in 24 years

Transport for Wales: First drop in rail journeys in 24 years

BBC News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Transport for Wales' overall number of passenger journeys fell in 2019, bucking the UK trend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thewaterfrontuk

The Waterfront Transport for Wales: First drop in rail journeys in 24 years https://t.co/4facFftKwr 3 days ago

thewaterfrontuk

The Waterfront Transport for Wales: First drop in rail journeys in 24 years https://t.co/MLS4Kb0TO0 1 week ago

WFrail

Rail_Waterfront Transport for Wales: First drop in rail journeys in 24 years https://t.co/EUqKivBLWZ 1 week ago

nigel_winter3

Nigel Winter RT @nigel_winter3: Transport for Wales: First drop in rail journeys in 24 years https://t.co/dsRt4FBhpw 1 week ago

nigel_winter3

Nigel Winter Transport for Wales: First drop in rail journeys in 24 years https://t.co/dsRt4FBhpw 1 week ago

TransportKH

Transport Knowledge RT @transportinfo1: Transport for Wales: First drop in rail journeys in 24 years https://t.co/SVJszLf3cT 1 week ago

transportinfo1

TransportInfo Transport for Wales: First drop in rail journeys in 24 years https://t.co/SVJszLf3cT 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.