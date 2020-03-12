All Saints singer Nicole Appleton gives birth to daughter after secret pregnancy

Nicole Appleton and her partner Stephen Haines introduced their new daughter 'Skipper' to the world on Instagram, having kept it a secret from their friends. Nicole Appleton and her partner Stephen Haines introduced their new daughter 'Skipper' to the world on Instagram, having kept it a secret from their friends. 👓 View full article



2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Bang Media - Published Nicole Appleton's surprise baby news 01:20 All Saints singer Nicole Appleton and her boyfriend Stephen Haines have become parents to a baby girl with the pop star giving birther after keeping her pregnancy a secret for nine months.