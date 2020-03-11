Global  

Dame Judi Dench ignoring critical response to Cats

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 March 2020
Dame Judi Dench said she has not yet watched Cats, and has ignored the withering critical response to the film.
News video: Dame Judi Dench hasn't watched Cats

Dame Judi Dench hasn't watched Cats 01:08

 According to Dame Judi Dench, she still hasn't watched the 'Cats' movie.

Dame Judi Dench reprises her role of a cat for a “public service poem” to help people wash their hands amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Judi Dench says that she still hasn’t seen her controversial movie Cats and she’s reacting to the news that she was nominated for Worst Supporting Actress at...
Dame Judi Dench not seeing Cats and laughing off her Razzie nom is just further proof that I too can avoid facing m… 5 days ago

