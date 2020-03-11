Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Sturgeon: Overseas school trips to be cancelled

Sturgeon: Overseas school trips to be cancelled

BBC News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Scottish government is advising that overseas school trips should be cancelled, but that schools should remain open.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

School trips to be cut short amid coronavirus fears [Video]

School trips to be cut short amid coronavirus fears

Two area schools have kids out of State right now that are cutting their trips short

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
McCallie cancels trips [Video]

McCallie cancels trips

McCallie School cancels spring break and summer trips overseas because of coronavirus fears.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Tweets about this

jpm1952

John Meek🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Neil_MacKay5 School passing the buck .... they should cancel trip, consistent with FM/ScotGov advice .... to me, N… https://t.co/xQi7YdvGAM 2 days ago

Honeythedog1

James Barbour Sturgeon: Overseas school trips to be cancelled#whatsthepointofSturgeon#Nippyknew Does this latest pronouncement fr… https://t.co/Y2UDJjIS2D 2 days ago

JustOneWeeWorld

Internationalist #COVID_19 might even reduce the carbon footprint of Scottish Government, ministers, and the FM herself.… https://t.co/WT4INEbwa3 3 days ago

EDU_CONSULTANCY

Audrey Ennever RT @Steven_Swinford: Coronavirus latest: * People with coughs and colds should self-isolate from tomorrow for 7 days, Nicola Sturgeon says… 3 days ago

MrConnieS

connie sullivan RT @BBCScotland: Nicola Sturgeon is advising that overseas school trips be cancelled. #coronavius https://t.co/Oou6DcmeVg 3 days ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Sturgeon: Overseas school trips to be cancelled https://t.co/QzlU3EHwJ2 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.