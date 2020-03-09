Michael Conlan's St Patrick's Day bout at Madison Square Garden to take place behind closed doors
Michael Conlan's traditional St Patrick Day fight at Madison Square Garden, New York will go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday night – but behind closed doors.
