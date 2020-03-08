Lady Gaga is releasing a book and naturally it will shine a spotlight on LGBT+ youth
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Lady Gaga’s new album isn’t even out yet, and she’s already announced a huge new book project. The star unveiled book Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community – which will tell real-life stories celebrating “the quiet power of kindness.” The book, co-authored by Gaga and her...
Celebrity Designer and Project Runway host Brandon Maxwell explains everything it took to create iconic red carpet dresses for Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, and Karlie Kloss. Maxwell shares the details of..