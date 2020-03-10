The real reason UK schools aren't closing over coronavirus crisis

As the number of positive coronavirus cases cross 80 in India, several states have taken precautionary measures. States have shutting down schools and other educational institutions. Delhi schools and movie theatres were shut till 31 March. Several other states including Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh,...
Ohio is making a major decision in the wake of the coronavirus.
All kindergarten through 12th-grade schools will be closed until April 3rd.
This includes public, private and charter schools according..