The real reason UK schools aren't closing over coronavirus crisis

kayla I understand people aren’t taking this seriously and to be honest at first I wasn’t either. But this***is real.… https://t.co/rfL9el1j4V 12 hours ago Christina Glembocki How bananas is it that the NYS ELA and NYS MATH Tests are still on schedule!?! I strongly believe that this is the… https://t.co/HOCB2fl8SO 1 day ago Katie @stephaniemedira @nickwbates @RickelLinda @richardhine @SethAbramson The reason knowing the real numbers is importa… https://t.co/BfIARCpBZo 2 days ago Laura They aren’t saying that but if you look at tests conducted & knowing the state’s ineptitude, it seems likely to be… https://t.co/4NYW45givu 2 days ago Kate @BorisJohnson The REAL reason why schools aren't shut: 'School closures lasting four weeks could cut 3% from the UK… https://t.co/DTcpNbMLpP 3 days ago Sarah Buchan And here we have the real reason they aren’t closing schools. https://t.co/Jx2llWC8hK 3 days ago arianne ‎⎊ ah so that’s the real reason schools aren’t closing! https://t.co/09HeHxgKUD 3 days ago Yvonne Hooper RT @Taaliah76: The real reason @BorisJohnson n Co aren’t shutting UK schools right there. Putting pounds before people... #CoronaOutbreak #… 3 days ago