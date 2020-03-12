Premier League and EFL fixtures to go ahead as planned this weekend

The English Premier League has been suspended over fears around coronavirus spreading. The news follows the revelation that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the virus, with the first team all in self-isolation. Leicester City also have three players under observation, with...
The EFL reaffirming its commitment to finishing the current season on the pitch is the right approach for now, Steve Nicholson applauds positive first step of... Derby Telegraph Also reported by •Football.london •The Verge •allAfrica.com •Daily Star
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Phil Spencer English football suspended until April 30th at the earliest - this will apply to Premier League and EFL.
Hardly a… https://t.co/IWyXKYUpzW 35 minutes ago