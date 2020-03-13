Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Schools eye GCSE and A-level preparation

Coronavirus: Schools eye GCSE and A-level preparation

BBC News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Schools remain open - but that could change - and some are getting ready for remote teaching.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Parents have questions after Kansas governor orders schools to close [Video]

Parents have questions after Kansas governor orders schools to close

What's normally a fun-filled spring break has parents trying to plan ahead.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:27Published
Akron Public Schools handing out thousands of meals to students on extended break [Video]

Akron Public Schools handing out thousands of meals to students on extended break

With Ohio Schools closed until at least April 3 because of the coronavirus spread, there are concerns that many kids could go hungry at home.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:08Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.