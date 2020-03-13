Coronavirus: Schools eye GCSE and A-level preparation

Schools remain open - but that could change - and some are getting ready for remote teaching.



Recent related videos from verified sources Parents have questions after Kansas governor orders schools to close



What's normally a fun-filled spring break has parents trying to plan ahead. Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:27 Published 5 hours ago Akron Public Schools handing out thousands of meals to students on extended break



With Ohio Schools closed until at least April 3 because of the coronavirus spread, there are concerns that many kids could go hungry at home. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:08 Published 7 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this