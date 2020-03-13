Global  

Disney shuts ALL Florida, Paris and California parks over coronavirus fears

Tamworth Herald Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Disney shuts ALL Florida, Paris and California parks over coronavirus fearsThe company has announced it is closing Walt Disney World, in Florida, and Disneyland Paris, meaning all 11 theme parks are closed.
News video: Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat

Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat 01:11

 Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat The Walt Disney Company announced the closure on Friday. Disney Statement, via CNN Disney Statement, via CNN Disney Statement, via CNN Disney World and Disneyland Paris hotels will currently stay open. Cast members will be paid through the closure. Disney...

Walt Disney To Shutter Disney Theme Parks In Florida And California Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Walt Disney To Shutter Disney Theme Parks In Florida And California Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Walt Disney Co. has announced it will close its theme parks in California and Florida and its resort in Paris.

Coronavirus Rips Through The US Causing More Closings And Cancellations [Video]Coronavirus Rips Through The US Causing More Closings And Cancellations

As the coronavirus grips the United States, concerns over the rapidly spreading virus are prompting cancellations and closings. From sporting events to festivals and museums, Americans are shuttering..

Breaking: Disney, Universal close theme parks due to coronavirus

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, two of Orlando’s top theme parks in visitation and the region's top employers, are closing down temporarily due...
bizjournals

