Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Angry customers face up to a week wait for Tesco, Asda and Sainsburys deliveries

Angry customers face up to a week wait for Tesco, Asda and Sainsburys deliveries

Hull Daily Mail Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Angry customers face up to a week wait for Tesco, Asda and Sainsburys deliveriesShoppers say delivery slots are harder to get than at Christmas and many items are being substituted.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's to make late-night deliveries as customers wait a week for a delivery slot

Coronavirus: Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's to make late-night deliveries as customers wait a week for a delivery slotThe retailers had crisis talks earlier this week to discuss how they would get groceries to vulnerable people who are self-isolating
Bristol Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WhatMollySaid

Molly Blue Dawn RT @thevitalspark01: https://t.co/IyyACJ6QgB How are we supposed to cope with the government telling vulnerable people to self isolate whe… 5 hours ago

thevitalspark01

GIll Finlayson 🍰 https://t.co/IyyACJ6QgB How are we supposed to cope with the government telling vulnerable people to self isolate… https://t.co/6DT1t2Sdvl 14 hours ago

rapunzellet

lilac Angry customers face up to a week wait for Tesco, Asda and Sainsburys deliveries https://t.co/wHSpugzOTF 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.