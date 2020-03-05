Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > London Underground > Coronavirus: London Underground driver tests positive for disease

Coronavirus: London Underground driver tests positive for disease

Independent Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
A London Underground tube driver has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: 2 Long Island School Bus Drivers Test Positive For Disease

Coronavirus Update: 2 Long Island School Bus Drivers Test Positive For Disease 00:40

 On Long Island, two school bus drivers in Nassau County have tested positive for coronavirus. Disease investigators are contacting the parents for 80 children who were on those bus routes. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

London Marathon postponed until October [Video]London Marathon postponed until October

The London Marathon has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers have announced. The 40th edition of the race, which was due to take place on April 26, will now be held on October 4...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for 14 days. His wife, Sophie, recently returned from London and tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Uber won't say whether it's notifying people who rode with the New York driver who tested positive for coronavirus

Uber won't say whether it's notifying people who rode with the New York driver who tested positive for coronavirus· An Uber driver is currently in isolation in a New York City hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, but it's not clear whether Uber...
Business Insider Also reported by •Daily CallerReuters IndiabizjournalsSeattle TimesReuters

29 positive cases of Coronavirus in India

India has so far reported 28 positive cases of Coronavirus, which includes 16 Italian tourists, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday and...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Reuters IndiabizjournalsSeattle Times

Tweets about this

michietaylor

chelle 🇬🇭 RT @SkyNewsBreak: PA has reported that a London underground driver has tested positive for coronavirus 38 minutes ago

smartmommy71

Paulina Garces RT @CNN: A London Underground driver has tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/NlNMFXLliu 43 minutes ago

kamilovesaubrey

Coaster Enthusiast 46-18 RT @graynetimi: @sugabelly @MarilynMill_ "PA has reported that a London underground driver has tested positive for coronavirus, although he… 1 hour ago

mlinml

사랑💕 RT @BBCNews: London Underground driver tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/ii99BIV9v4 https://t.co/MLPiQqYaAb 1 hour ago

rebeccawalsh109

Rebecca Walsh RT @Rachael_Swindon: In Italy you will be health checked for Coronavirus on arrival. In China, you are told the body temperature of your… 3 hours ago

RefusedPassword

Larry RT @LBC: A London Underground Tube driver has tested positive for #Covid_19uk according to reports. #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.co/g… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.