Equity agrees out-of-court settlement with Laurence Fox after ‘disgrace’ comment

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Actors’ union Equity has apologised for calling Laurence Fox a “disgrace” and agreed an out-of-court settlement with the ex-Lewis star.
Recent related news from verified sources

Equity apologises to Laurence Fox over ‘disgrace’ comment

Actors’ union Equity has apologised for calling Laurence Fox a “disgrace” after his appearance on Question Time.
Belfast Telegraph

Laurence Fox Urges Celebration of Diversity Upon Receiving Apology From Actors' Union

Equity has publicly admitted to making a mistake for labeling the former 'Lewis' actor a 'disgrace' after he branded an audience member 'racist' during an...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this

heraldscotland

HeraldScotland Actors’ union Equity has apologised for calling Laurence Fox a “disgrace” and agreed an out-of-court settlement wit… https://t.co/fXrqu5sr6h 25 minutes ago

AngelaPower7

Angela Power RT @Boerboelguard: Laurence Fox receives apology and out of court settlement from Equity. Equity's entire race equality committee resigns,… 5 hours ago

PennyTindall

Penelope Tindall RT @LondonEconomic: Equity agrees out-of-court settlement with Laurence Fox after ‘disgrace’ comment https://t.co/SPNvkLWGqk 12 hours ago

MathairCallainn

máthair 🇮🇪 'Not in MY name': Equity's entire race equality committee resigns after the actors' union apologises and agrees an… https://t.co/krqQymQMDM 12 hours ago

aslargy

Raffles 'Not in MY name': Equity's entire race equality committee resigns after the actors' union apologises and agrees an… https://t.co/vzQHK5Vwke 14 hours ago

abline11

Andy Brown Well done Lawrence Fox. Equity's entire race equality committee resigns after the actors' union apologises and agre… https://t.co/5j7NP4xLKG 14 hours ago

