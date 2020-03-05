Global  

Drag Race royalty Courtney Act may have just saved us all from coronavirus

PinkNews Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Courtney Act: singer, drag queen, reality superstar, and now, the person who might just end the coronavirus crisis? Twenty-four hours after the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, Courtney Act delivered her own important public health announcement. “The World Health Organisation says to protect against...
News video: Courtney Act returning to Neighbours

Courtney Act returning to Neighbours 00:56

 Drag queen Courtney Act has confirmed that she is returning to 'Neighbours' after making a cameo appearance on the soap.

