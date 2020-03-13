Direct Line and Churchill pull sale of travel insurance to new customers
Friday, 13 March 2020 (
1 week ago)
Direct Line and Churchill have suspended the sale of travel insurance to new customers due to the impact of coronavirus.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
5 days ago < > Embed
Malcolm Tarling from the Association of British Insurers answers all our questions on the impact the new coronavirus is having on travel insurance. Aviva, Direct Line and Churchill have suspended the sale of travel insurance to new customers due to the impact of Covid-19. The temporary pause... How does coronavirus affect your travel insurance? 02:03
