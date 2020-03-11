Global  

Rapist Harvey Weinstein lashed out at Kate Beckinsale for wearing a white suit that made her ‘look like a lesbian’

PinkNews Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Kate Beckinsale has revealed that disgraced movie mogul and rapist Harvey Weinstein once lashed out at her for wearing a white suit that made her “look like a lesbian”. Beckinsale made the revelations in an Instagram post shortly after Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the sexual assault of Mimi...
News video: Kate Beckinsale recalls verbal abuse from Harvey Weinstein

Kate Beckinsale recalls verbal abuse from Harvey Weinstein 01:37

 Kate Beckinsale has recalled the verbal and emotional abuse she was subjected to by Harvey Weinstein after "ruining" a movie premiere by wearing a white suit because she felt it was inappropriate to dress up as the event took place just a few weeks after 9/11.

Kate Beckinsale Recalls Disturbing Harvey Weinstein Incident Following 'Serendipity' Premiere | THR News [Video]Kate Beckinsale Recalls Disturbing Harvey Weinstein Incident Following 'Serendipity' Premiere | THR News

Following Harvey Weinstein's sentencing to 23 years in a New York State prison Wednesday morning, actress Kate Becksinale recounted a 2001 incident with the fallen Hollywood mogul that left her in..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:01Published

Kate Beckinsale recalls horrific Harvey Weinstein encounter after his sentencing [Video]Kate Beckinsale recalls horrific Harvey Weinstein encounter after his sentencing

Kate Beckinsale has revealed a horrific encounter she had with Harvey Weinstein, when the disgraced producer allegedly launched into a foul-mouthed attack after she wore a pant suit to the premiere of..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published


Kate Beckinsale: I was ‘punished’ by Harvey Weinstein

Kate Beckinsale has told of her “huge relief” at Harvey Weinstein’s prison sentence after revealing how she was “punished” by the former movie mogul.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •TMZ.comFOXNews.comJust JaredTelegraph.co.ukE! OnlineBBC News

Rapist Harvey Weinstein begged Apple’s gay CEO Tim Cook to help save his ruined reputation

Harvey Weinstein wrote to Apple’s gay CEO Tim Cook begging for help as sexual assault allegations rolled in, newly unsealed court documents have revealed....
PinkNews

