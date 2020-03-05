Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Edinburgh Airport warns of 'close to zero' passengers

Coronavirus: Edinburgh Airport warns of 'close to zero' passengers

BBC Local News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- Edinburgh Airport is bracing itself for months of low demand, while unions are warning of job losses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Flybe staff push UK man on trolley after company collapses seeing flights cancelled [Video]Flybe staff push UK man on trolley after company collapses seeing flights cancelled

A Flybe flight to Edinburgh landed in Manchester but passengers and Flybe staff weren't going to let that ruin their day! The hilarious video from Wednesday (March 4) shows Flybe staff push a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:37Published

2 MSP Passengers Self-Quarantine [Video]2 MSP Passengers Self-Quarantine

Officials say 2 people who arrived at MSP Airport say they had close contact with someone confirmed to have Covid-19 before returning from Europe, reports Esme Murphy (3:10). WCCO 4 News At 5 – March..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Edinburgh Airport warns of three months without passengers due to coronavirus

Edinburgh Airport has warned it could have no passengers for three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus to cripple Edinburgh Airport as bosses warn of three months without passengers

Coronavirus to cripple Edinburgh Airport as bosses warn of three months without passengersThe airport said the 'unprecedented situation' would mean 'extremely tough decisions' would have to be taken.
Daily Record


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.