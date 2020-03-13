Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > The Telegraph guide to blaming lefties for the coronavirus

The Telegraph guide to blaming lefties for the coronavirus

The Daily Mash Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
THE stock market has crashed and Brexit is under threat. It must be the fault of left-wing do-gooders. Here’s how to give them all the blame.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mrsverypicky

Sue Reeve 🕷🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 RT @thedailymash: The Telegraph guide to blaming lefties for the coronavirus https://t.co/lissNCTtxa https://t.co/Yw3IlfZyBy 8 hours ago

wisteela

Paul Potter 💾 🇬🇧🇪🇺 The Telegraph guide to blaming lefties for the #coronavirus https://t.co/wOOpHjluoj 2 days ago

hansonji

Jim @DavidCornDC @realDonaldTrump According to linked article, he doesn’t want to seem weak minded, despite it being wa… https://t.co/UKp74GUCZv 3 days ago

EricdeMarylebon

Eric de Marylebone The Telegraph guide to blaming lefties for the coronavirus https://t.co/XVVYUnuyvc 3 days ago

thedailymash

The Daily Mash The Telegraph guide to blaming lefties for the coronavirus https://t.co/lissNCTtxa https://t.co/Yw3IlfZyBy 3 days ago

texhewson

Dr Paul Hewson The Telegraph guide to blaming lefties for the coronavirus https://t.co/eTzAmLH79g 4 days ago

theFictitious1

theFictitious The Telegraph guide to blaming lefties for the coronavirus - https://t.co/Ouu01jbEne https://t.co/yMgLwGAzW0 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.