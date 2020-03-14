Sport Relief raises more than £40 million after live broadcast
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () The BBC’s Sport Relief raised more than £40 million by the end of its live broadcast, with organisers promising a significant portion of the cash will go to those affected by the coronavirus.
