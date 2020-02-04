Global  

Ever Presents ‘disappointed’ by London Marathon postponement

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The veteran runners who have taken part in every London Marathon so far remain optimistic about this year’s event despite a five month postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
 The London Marathon has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers have announced. The 40th edition of the race, which was due to take place on April 26, will now be held on October 4. The decision comes after a number of other high-profile sporting events, including marathons in...

