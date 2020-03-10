Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Bath Half Marathon 2020: Coronavirus, road closures, route map and all you need to know

Bath Half Marathon 2020: Coronavirus, road closures, route map and all you need to know

Bristol Post Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Bath Half Marathon 2020: Coronavirus, road closures, route map and all you need to knowHere is all the Bath Half Marathon information you need on coronavirus advice, trains, buses, parking and more.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boston Marathon Postponed Until September [Video]Boston Marathon Postponed Until September

Boston Marathon Postponed Until September On March 13, local and state officials in Massachusetts announced that the Boston Marathon would not be run in April. The marathon will instead be moved to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:19Published

Market trader shows how to turn Union Jack buntin into coronavirus face masks [Video]Market trader shows how to turn Union Jack buntin into coronavirus face masks

A market trader has shown British spirit by showing how to turn Union Jack bunting - into corona face masks. Mike Watts, 68, runs souvenir and gift shop A Nice Little Shop, in the Guildhall Markets in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NYC Half Marathon 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus Fears

The 2020 United Airlines New York City Half Marathon is now canceled. The half-marathon, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday (March 15), has been...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Bath Half Marathon 2020: Coronavirus, road closures, route map and all you need to know: https://t.co/senz6EofyF 3 seconds ago

BristolBizz

Bristol Biz Bath Half Marathon 2020: Coronavirus, road closures, route map and all you need to know https://t.co/ktPfKYOGb3 https://t.co/qwRGKo0xFG 44 minutes ago

thecharlotteem

Charlotte Emily 🌻 https://t.co/HKNtecaYOA Quote: "there is no epidemiological or medical evidence to suggest that mass participation… https://t.co/NyoqmfilJt 7 hours ago

MollyPhyllis

bkm RT @bathlive: The organisers say the decision has "not been taken lightly". #BathHalf #coronavirus #CoronavirusPandemic #CoronaVirusUpdate… 9 hours ago

Geraldmrbaz

Dennis Guilder🌹 Calls to cancel Bath Half increase as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/BB4agX4zZP 9 hours ago

MarcAitkenPhoto

Marc Aitken RT @WilloughbyVaug1: @bathhalf @Jacob_Rees_Mogg please ensure the Bath Half Marathon is cancelled this weekend. Bath and the hospital canno… 10 hours ago

MollyPhyllis

bkm Latest statement from Bath Half amid calls to cancel event https://t.co/RAhQ7EkdJE 10 hours ago

BathNESUKIP

🇬🇧 UKIP Bath & North East Somerset Branch RT @BathNESUKIP: London Marathon and many other events have been cancelled but organisers of the #Bath Half Marathon have confirmed the eve… 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.