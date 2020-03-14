Global  

Frozen 2 Disney+ streaming date brought forward to spread 'joy' amid coronavirus panic

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Frozen 2 Disney+ streaming date brought forward to spread 'joy' amid coronavirus panicDisney Plus subscribers will be able to stream Frozen 2 on the service from Sunday, March 15.
Recent related news from verified sources

Disney bringing Frozen 2 to Disney Plus three months early amid coronavirus pandemic

Disney bringing Frozen 2 to Disney Plus three months early amid coronavirus pandemicDisney has decided to bring its incredibly popular Frozen 2 to its Disney Plus streaming service three months early “surprising families with some fun and joy...
The Verge

'Frozen 2' Will Debut on Disney+ This Weekend to Provide Families with 'Fun & Joy' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Frozen 2 is being added to Disney+ on Sunday (March 15), three months earlier than planned, to provide “families with some fun and joy during this challenging...
Just Jared

