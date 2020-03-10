Global  

Newborn baby 'tests positive' for coronavirus in UK's youngest case

Saturday, 14 March 2020
Newborn baby 'tests positive' for coronavirus in UK's youngest caseThe baby born in England is reportedly being treated at a hospital in London.
News video: Newborn Baby In London—Youngest To Have Coronavirus

Newborn Baby In London—Youngest To Have Coronavirus 00:36

 Business Insider reports that a newborn baby, born in London, is the world's youngest person to test positive for coronavirus. The Sun reports that a few days ago, the baby's mother was rushed to hospital in London with suspected pneumonia. She gave birth and after was tested for coronavirus at North...

Coronavirus: Newborn baby tests positive for illness at London hospital

Mother sent to specialist centre as child treated in isolation room and staff told to self-isolate
Independent

Coronavirus: New born in London becomes youngest victim

A newborn in north-west London has become the youngest ever victim of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has spread to every continent across the globe, apart...
Mid-Day

farmergray

jimgray RT @kenningtonsays: Newborn baby tests positive for #coronavirus - Youngest case thus far. The mother also tested positive. Unclear if t… 10 seconds ago

Lyve_Wire

🇺🇸 Ƨtiffler 🛸 Ⴑames 🏳️‍🌈 RT @Paul_VanDerMeer: This is another disaster. Previously there was no evidence of mother feutus infection. Now there is! https://t.co/oR… 21 seconds ago

TinLapHKer

Tin Lap ☝🏻😷🤚🏻 RT @MollieRodriguez: Second newborn tests positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/OR975UpTKf #nCoV19 #MTCT cc @acog 1 minute ago

Commstrategis

Commstrategis Newborn baby tests positive for coronavirus in London - Business Insider https://t.co/GraBv4U3sT 2 minutes ago

MarcusGoesHAM

GorillaGod🦍 RT @businessinsider: A newborn baby in London has become the youngest person in the world to test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/QXo… 2 minutes ago

HanianEmpress

Empress HayaH of Hania 🔄🙏 RT @Dangchick1: Newborn baby tests positive for coronavirus in London hospital. The child’s mother had been rushed to a London hospital d… 3 minutes ago

MultiRamblings

"❕RIP GOP❕" Multifarious Ramblings Fx RT @Fah_Lo_Me: This needs to be followed closely! NEWBORN tests positive for Coronavirus in north London hospital Mother was taken to hos… 3 minutes ago

DrElnora

Dr. Elnora Rowan Newborn baby tests positive for coronavirus, becomes youngest victim in the world #Topbuzz https://t.co/rHt2v4gR9D 3 minutes ago

