Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Jet2 cancels all flights to Spain with Glasgow flight making mid-air u-turn

Jet2 cancels all flights to Spain with Glasgow flight making mid-air u-turn

Daily Record Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Jet2 cancels all flights to Spain with Glasgow flight making mid-air u-turnAll Jet2 flights to Spain have been cancelled and those mid-air have been forced to turn back.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Airlines are wasting thousands of gallons of fuel on 'ghost flights' [Video]

Airlines are wasting thousands of gallons of fuel on 'ghost flights'

EUROPE — Airlines are wasting thousands of gallons of jet fuel flying EMPTY airplanes amid China's latest gift to the world because of some fantastic European rule saying operators can lose their..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:27Published
How airlines are sanitizing planes amid the coronavirus outbreak [Video]

How airlines are sanitizing planes amid the coronavirus outbreak

WORLD — As the novel coronavirus spreads globally, major airlines are taking preventative measures to ensure their airplanes are as clean as possible. Southwest Airlines told CNN Travel that their..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:36Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Bristol Airport flights cancelled and Jet2 turns planes round in mid air as Coronavirus pandemic disrupts air travel

Jet2 announced it was cancelling all flights to the country
Western Gazette

You can still book a flight from Denver to Rome on this airline, even amid COVID-19 fears

Norwegian Air plans to reduce its capacity by up to 15% this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak that is wreaking havoc on the airline industry. The low-fare...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shabazmujtaba

Shahbaz Mujtaba RT @SkyNews: The Madrid government is planning to go into lockdown over the #coronavirus, according to a draft decree https://t.co/OWCl38Rf… 1 minute ago

OTarlach

WASH YOUR HANDS. RT @SkyNews: 'Washing your hands isn't a luxury, it's a responsibility... particularly for young people who themselves may not be in real d… 1 minute ago

Diogo_Eberhardt

Diogo Eberhardt RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Spanish government drafts decree to put the country under lockdown with exceptions, including to buy food. Read th… 2 minutes ago

caleoroco

Nigel Copley Coronavirus: Planes turn back mid-air as Jet2 cancels all flights to Spain https://t.co/5601M0FRF9 #coronavirus 3 minutes ago

emiliomordini

Emilio Mordini Coronavirus latest news: Jet2 cancels flights to Spain as Apple closes all stores outside China | @scoopit https://t.co/lzL0OwhKfu 4 minutes ago

MrsToner_class

Mrs. Toner's Class RT @CBCAlerts: British budget airline Jet2 cancels all flights to Spain with immediate effect; its planes from UK to Spain turned around in… 5 minutes ago

Blakenburg8

Adrian Blake. From 2020, ITS GLOBAL BRITAIN 🇬🇧 RT @jongaunt: Now it is getting serious! We need to lockdown now. People are still coming through UK airports with NO screening! Wash your… 5 minutes ago

joanneevansmcd

Joanne M RT @SkyNews: "#COVID19 knows no borders and knows no nationality, so we have to work together" says Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. Re… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.