Coronavirus: All Jet2 flights from UK to Spain cancelled and those mid-air forced to turn back

Grimsby Telegraph Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: All Jet2 flights from UK to Spain cancelled and those mid-air forced to turn backJet2 has cancelled all flights to Mainland Spain, the Balearic Island and the Canary Islands with immediate effect.
Coronavirus: Jet2 cancels all flights to Spain, Balearic and Canary Islands with 'immediate effect'

Jet2 have cancelled all flights to mainland Spain, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Independent Also reported by •Essex ChronicleTelegraph.co.ukBBC NewsDaily RecordWales OnlineTamworth Herald

Humberside Airport cancels flights to Spain over coronavirus outbreak

Humberside Airport cancels flights to Spain over coronavirus outbreakHumberside Airport has called off flights to Mainland Spain, the Balearic Island and the Canary Islands with immediate effect
Grimsby Telegraph Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukBBC NewsDaily RecordWales OnlineReutersbizjournals

