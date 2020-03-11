Global  

Glasgow University confirms three coronavirus cases as all face-to-face teaching halted

Daily Record Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Glasgow University confirms three coronavirus cases as all face-to-face teaching haltedThe Scots University confirmed the three individuals are self-isolating.
Recent related videos from verified sources

MSU Denver Implements Remote Learning For Coronavirus Concern [Video]

MSU Denver Implements Remote Learning For Coronavirus Concern

Metropolitan State University of Denver is implementing remote learning and teaching as a response to coronavirus. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 33 cases in Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:18Published
MSU Denver Switching to Remote Learning [Video]

MSU Denver Switching to Remote Learning

Metropolitan State University of Denver is implementing remote learning and teaching as a response to coronavirus. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 33 cases in Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:26Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Scottish universities and colleges announce new measures

BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- As three people test positive for Covid-19 at Glasgow university, others limit contact and introduce online...
BBC Local News Also reported by •Daily Recordbizjournals

