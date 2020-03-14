Global  

Thousands of TUI holidays cancelled as coronavirus pandemic spreads

Wales Online Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Thousands of TUI holidays cancelled as coronavirus pandemic spreadsHoliday operator TUI will not send holidaymakers to Spain, Jamaica, Malta, Italy and Tunisia
