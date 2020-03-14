You Might Like

Tweets about this Sanwar Ali workpermit.com Thousands of TUI holidays cancelled as coronavirus pandemic spreads - Wales Online People travelling to Spain, Jama… https://t.co/rmGavOC0In 9 hours ago Google Hits Thousands of TUI holidays cancelled as coronavirus pandemic spreads https://t.co/gAQHGn5XAL https://t.co/u5E1RZYVok 17 hours ago Mark Linley @DonnadownsDonna @karenGSG @Joncdowns https://t.co/Gr7LSL81hW Holidays to Canaries upto 29/3 (for now) are being c… https://t.co/Yf6gDne7dp 1 day ago Dev TUI has cancelled thousands of holidays to a raft of destinations due to the coronavirus outbreak. Affected countri… https://t.co/JVfdoicQGC 1 day ago Kathryn Jenkins RT @WalesOnline: Thousands of TUI holidays cancelled as coronavirus pandemic spreads https://t.co/dytEnoKkcQ https://t.co/ou9UhkFzLo 2 days ago David Marshall RT @Ian_Fraser: Jet2 has cancelled all flights to Spain, incl the Balearics and Canaries, with a reported seven planes turning back mid-fli… 2 days ago Financial Journal #TUI has cancelled thousands of (global) holidays due to the coronavirus outbreak. More on https://t.co/cT3Doz2EzN 2 days ago WalesOnline Thousands of TUI holidays cancelled as coronavirus pandemic spreads https://t.co/dytEnoKkcQ https://t.co/ou9UhkFzLo 2 days ago