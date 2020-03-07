Global  

FC Halifax Town v Ebbsfleet United

BBC Local News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Kent -- Live coverage of Saturday's National League game between FC Halifax Town and Ebbsfleet United.
owenlang_

Owen Lang Halifax Town vs Ebbsfleet United could be the last game I watch on the tv for a long long time🤦‍♂️🤣 3 seconds ago

jit_316

jit 910 There's some Football on the TV! Halifax Town v Ebbsfleet United 19 seconds ago

gasheadsteve

Steve Gregory Thank god for BT Sport, Halifax Town and Ebbsfleet United. 🙏 2 minutes ago

ameliavava79

ameliavava79 FC Halifax Town versus Ebbsfleet United Football | Live Tv Stream | 14-Mar - England - National League… https://t.co/sP2lJeTn5R 4 minutes ago

narvothamgauri

narvothamgauri FC Halifax Town versus Ebbsfleet United Football | Live Streaming Free Uk | 14-Mar - England - National League… https://t.co/BPRlFMfc02 4 minutes ago

HarryHill96

Harry Hill Found myself watching Halifax Town v Ebbsfleet United in the National League. Already getting a bit nostalgic abou… https://t.co/uhkbovIKiw 5 minutes ago

NarcissistOwl

Narcissist Owl RT @SandalAuto: ⚽| We're proud to sponsor FC Halifax Town, who host Ebbsfleet United this evening! Good luck! ☎️ 01924 614614 💻 https://… 8 minutes ago

bharathikavian1

bharathikavianan FC Halifax Town versus Ebbsfleet United Football | Live Free Streaming | 14-Mar - England - National League… https://t.co/XtrkQbBaEp 9 minutes ago

